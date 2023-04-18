Their slogan reads "As Texas as it gets!" and they aren't exaggerating in the slightest.
The 1836 event will mark its 11th year of celebrating the history of Texas Independence this weekend. The event, held at Diamond B Ranch in Neches, is an annual trip back in time that thrills visitors wanting a peek at life as it was in the days of Crockett, Bowie and Travis.
Previously known as the ‘1836 Chuckwagon Races,’ the event underwent a branding change last year to better encompass all the event embodies.
“We changed the name to simply ‘The 1836,’” said Dena Swanson, co-producer of the event. “The event offers so much more than just chuckwagon races. We wanted to focus more on the historical aspect of the Texas Revolution.”
And the history certainly abounds. Founder Moon Swanson is an eighth-generation Texan and a descendant of Martin Palmer, a signor of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Swanson’s great-great-great grandfather was William Zuber, who was the last surviving participant in the Battle of San Jacinto, and authored My 80 Years in Texas, a memoir of his time and experience living in Texas from a young age until his death.
"The whole event is based on history," Swanson said. "We're trying to preserve how things were done during the time Texas won its independence."
Gates opened for camping Friday, April 14. Self-guided trail rides will be the order of the day Monday thru Wednesday and various clinics will begin on Thursday, April 20. Main performances will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21 through 23.
Competitions include barrel racing, mounted shooting, team roping, and four divisions of wagon racing. Kids' activities are scheduled for Saturday, April 22. The vendor and merchandise area will be open Thursday through Sunday and features unique items and delicious food options.
New to the 1836 this year will be the Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m. Saturday at the arena.
"It will be a real deal recreation of how they worked cattle in the olden days," said event founder Moon Swanson. "It will be condensed down into the arena in four events. We'll have sorting, branding, trailer loading and doctoring."
The 1836 is a unique Western event where you can bring your horses, mules, wagons and enjoy trail
rides, Dutch oven cooking classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, a horse auction, barn dances, karaoke, live music and cowboy church.
Diamond B Ranch is located at 11589 FM 321, about seven miles northeast of Palestine. For more information call 903-721-9111 or visit the website at www.1836chuckwagonrace.com
