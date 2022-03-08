NECHES – The 1836 event will mark 10 years of celebrating the history of Texas Independence. The event, held at Diamond B Ranch in Neches, is an annual trip back in time that thrills visitors wanting a peek at life as it was in the days of Crockett, Bowie and Travis.
Previously known as the ‘1836 Chuckwagon Races,’ the event recently underwent a branding change.
“We changed the name to simply ‘The 1836,’” said Dena Swanson, co-producer of the event. “The event offers so much more than just chuckwagon races. We wanted to focus more on the historical aspect of the Texas Revolution.”
And the history certainly abounds. It was Moon Swanson’s love of Texas and the Western lifestyle that motivated him to produce The 1836 for the first time a decade ago. Swanson is an eighth-generation Texan and is a descendant of Martin Palmer, a signor of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Moon’s great-great-great grandfather was William Zuber, who was the last surviving participant in the Battle of San Jacinto, and authored My 80 Years in Texas, a memoir of his time and experience living in Texas from a young age until his death.
Camping and activities begin Friday, April 15, with the main performances held the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 22 through 24.
Competitions include barrel racing, mounted shooting, team roping, and four divisions of wagon racing. Kid activities are scheduled for Saturday, April 23. The vendor and merchandise area will be open Thursday through Sunday and features unique items and delicious food options.
This is a unique Western event where you can bring your horses, mules, wagons and enjoy trail rides, Dutch oven cooking classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, a horse auction, barn dances, karaoke, live music and cowboy church.
“We look forward to hitting the 10-year milestone this year,” Swanson said. “It’s been an adventurous road to get here, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our volunteers and the fans that come back every year. We love seeing the positive economic impact on the city that our event brings, and we invite everyone in East Texas to join us in the celebration.”
Diamond B Ranch is located at 11589 FM 321, about seven miles northeast of Palestine.
For more information call 903-721-9111 or visit the website at www.1836chuckwagonrace.com
