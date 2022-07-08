The Band Steele will be in concert Saturday, July 9 at the Shelton Gin in Palestine.
The Band Steele is made up of longtime friends, Bo Steele and Ben Rubino of Alabama. They grew up in Double Spring and became friends as teens skateboarding around town. It wasn’t until Steele played a cover of a Seether song in a high school talent show that The Band Steele was born. At first the boys were into rock, but eventually their southern roots took hold and their sound shifted to country.
It was after a video of Steele singing “Victory In Jesus” in a hospital waiting room went viral that the band caught the attention of a record label in New York.
The Band Steele released its album Moon In A Mason Jar in 2017. Among its tracks are “Victory in Jesus,” “Sit Awhile,” and “Sweet Tea and Shine.”
Rubino said “Sweet Tea and Shine,” released on June 3, was written about their love for their parents and transitioning to the lifestyle of adults with their own children.
Their single, “Sit Awhile” was inspired by Steele’s step-father’s death and pays tribute to our veterans and service men and women. With a host of veterans in each of their families that they look up to, Steele and Rubino, are passionate about recognizing those who serve and sacrifice in the military.
“The response has been incredible,” Rubino said.
The band is currently on the Sit Awhile Military Tour and recently visited Fort Sam Houston and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio. This is their second military tour, the first of which included performances at military bases across the country and the 2019 Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K events.
The Band Steele has headlined NASCAR events, fairs and festivals, sharing the stage with multi-platinum selling artists such as Andy Grammer, Maren Morris, Hunter Hayes and Lee Brice, and were invited to play at the "Orange County Choppers (American Choppers)” showroom.
Steele said Palestine can expect a good time Saturday night at The Gin with a little bit of country, some rock n’roll and maybe even a little bluegrass.
The duo loves to chat with fans and encourages everyone to come for the concert and stay a while to visit with them after the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.