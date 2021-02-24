The Boil Water Notice for the entire City of Palestine has been rescinded. The following is the legal notice:
Boil Water Rescind Notice
On 2/17/2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system, City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 2/24/2021.
