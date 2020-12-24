Since mid-November, the Grinch has been entertaining visitors at his lair in downtown Palestine this holiday season.
“The Grinch’s Lair 2020 was a huge success thanks to our amazing cast, crew, community and guest,” said creator Sonia Martinez. “Thank you, everyone.”
Martinez and Jeremy Janz, owners of the Texas Jail House, opened the Grinch's Lair in 2013 after they bought the building as a special events venue.
Inspired from the "How The Grinch stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss character, the great green one entertains crowds with jokes and funny gags, while giving tours of his jail house lair, throughout the holiday season.
Though the theme of the visit has changed from time to time over the years, some elements never change.
Visitors are greeted by the Who's Who of Whoville in the festive lobby, before climbing up to Mount Crumpit, by way of stairs, to visit the Grinch in his lair. From there, the mean, green one and his dog, Max, will give you an exclusive tour of his “Grinchy crib.”
“Each year, we try to come up with some new storyline or concept for the Grinch and I think this one was the best one yet,” said Martinez.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks were required and tours were done in groups of 12 or less.
Other events have included a Historic Jail House Tour, a Cemetery and Historic Jail House Tour, and a Jail House Ghost Hunting Tour. For more information, visit www.texasjailhouse.com.
