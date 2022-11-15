Some stinky, furry, grouchy green characters just never learn.
For the tenth year in a row, the historic Texas Jailhouse will incarcerate the grumpy Grinch for stealing Christmas as the Grinch’s Lair opens once again in Palestine. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to enjoy a little Grinch fun in Whoville while celebrating the holiday season.
The Grinch’s Lair will open from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
According to Texas Jailhouse owner and event organizer, Jeremy Janz, The Grinch’s Lair is an ever-changing experience.
“We try to refine something different each and every year,” Janz said, “We want everyone returning to find a new experience.”
Based on the beloved children’s story by Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” hermit-like, grouchy, green creature named the Grinch would love nothing more than to put an end to Christmas. He puts his plans into motion by stealing presents from the nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve. A chance meeting of a little girl named Cindy Lou Who, however, begins to melt his heart. A heart which started two times smaller than normal but grew to ten times bigger. After watching the Whoville residents joyously celebrate Christmas even without the gifts he stole, makes the Grinch realize that maybe there is something more to Christmas than just presents or commercial greed.
“Ultimately, even the Grinch can’t hide from the fact that he got it wrong. Love, sharing and giving changes his heart,” Janz said. “It’s so funny that it takes a Grinch to show everybody else that maybe Christmas isn’t about all those things. It’s about loving each other, spreading joy and spending time with each other.”
The Grinch’s Lair brings Whoville to life with whimsical Whoville characters, complete with their distinctive facial features and fashion, but starts with a trek up Mount Krumpet to the Grinch’s cave.
“You can stop at the Grinch’s home on the second floor or continue up to the third floor to visit with the Whoville Whos and write a letter to Santa,” Janz said. “We also have Max’s cooking show, interactive chalk walls inside the jail cells where they can sign their names and draw pictures. We have a scavenger hunt they can participate in. We have the Grinch, of course, and his jokes, and you can explore his rooms and his attractions.”
The Grinch’s Lair is always a fun, interactive event for everyone who attends.
“There are not many places where you get to interact with the main character,” Janz said. “If you get to visit with Santa, it’s for 30 seconds or a minute. But at the Grinch’s Lair, it’s more like a live interactive theater. Even if someone is not sure about the Grinch, like small kids, that’s okay. They always end up having fun and laughing.”
The Grinch’s Lair also provides a wealth of perfect photo-op spots.
“We tried to provide a lot of photo-worthy moments and create spaces and elements where people could pause with the Grinch and take different pictures,” Janz said. “It’s really a great event to record some unforgettable memories.”
The Grinch’s Lair has become a destination stop over its decade of operation, pairing perfectly with Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express excursions. Many visitors to Palestine have enjoyed both attractions while in the area.
“It’s the perfect complement to the Polar Express, especially in your jammies,” Janz said. “We’ve had a lot of people from Dallas and Houston especially.”
As fun and enjoyable as the event is, the Texas Jail House is the true star of the show. Built in 1931, the building was once used as a county jail and juvenile detention center. When Janz purchased the three-story brick building in 2012, he envisioned turning the location into a place where its historic elements, such as jail cells and bunks, could contribute to the atmosphere of its events.
The Grinch’s Lair would not exist without the help of many volunteers who bring the event to life.
“I want to say thank you to all our volunteers who give of their time to make this be successful,” Janz said. “Some of our volunteers do it because they don’t have family in the area, and they want to get involved in something at Christmas. Others do it because they enjoy doing theatrical things or sharing history. It gives them the opportunity to share their passion for the arts or history.”
When asked for a quote, the Grinch said “Hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Loathe entirely.”
But then added, “I guess I could use a little social interaction.”
Admission to the Grinch’s Lair is $12. Ages 2 and under are admitted free. Hot chocolate is also provided.
The Texas Jailhouse is located at 704 Avenue A in Palestine.
For more information about the Grinch’s Lair, call 903-394-3679 or visit www.texasjailhouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.