The iconic Redlands Hotel is ready for the holidays

The historic Redlands Hotel in downtown Palestine is decked out in its finest festive splendor. The hotel has added events, decor and loads of excitement for guests and residents of Palestine during this grandest of holiday seasons.
Christmas trees and decor fill every space of the beautiful historic building. All five floors are decorated with Christmas cheer. There are four large trees in the public areas featuring a competition among the trees. All trees are named so guests can cast their vote.
“Peppermint Explosion” graces the lobby next to Santa’s chair.
“Peppermint Patty” is situated in front of Queen St. Grille, “Goldilocks” is on the second floor and the “Grinch” is, fittingly, in the basement.
The lobby areas are open daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and offers amazing backdrops for family photos. Visitors are welcome anytime during open hours.
“Decorations have been included for many years, but this year the Peppermint Theme is bigger than ever,” said Jean Mollard, owner of the Redlands. “This year’s theme was adopted to reflect the ‘Sweetest Christmas’ theme for the city parade.”
Santa will visit from 10 a.m. until noon every Saturday through Dec 17. Guests and visitors are encouraged to bring a camera and talk to Santa.
The Queen St Grille will be offering a beautiful Saturday brunch buffet starting at 9 a.m. through Dec. 17. The brunch will include biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, potatoes, bread pudding, granola and yogurt. The main attraction will be the crepe and omelet stations. A la carte items include grilled sirloin and eggs, the Royal Bacon Cheeseburger, chicken avocado club and other sandwiches.
Mollard said the Queen’s Bloody Mary pairs beautifully with the Burger.
Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 903-723-2404.
Lunch and Dinner at the Queen St Grille is yet another wonderful way to celebrate the season with family and friends. The dining room is decorated in a beautiful holiday Peppermint theme. Lunch is served Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner is served Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Suites at the Redlands Hotel are also filled with holiday cheer. A beautifully trimmed tree is placed in each suite, providing a family touch for guests. The suites are especially popular with Polar Express guests looking for larger, home style accommodations.
The Redlands is also sponsoring Downtown Carriage Rides this season. Weather permitting, trips start at the Redlands Hotel and circles around downtown. Cost is $40 per ride for four adults. Carriage rides are available until Dec 24. Rides will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Call 903-804-0494 to make reservations.
“All of Main Street Palestine is more colorful and windows are more decorated than ever,” Mollard said. “It’s shaping up to be a most wonderful season.
The Redlands Hotel is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The beautiful historic site was built in 1914 and is renovated for use as a hotel, restaurant and offices. For more information visit www.TheRedlandsHotel.com and www.QueenStGrille.com.
