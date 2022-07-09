Palestine Community Theater will bring a magical undersea world to dry land as the opening performance of The Little Mermaid takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 at the historic Texas Theater.
Directed by Olivia Goodwin, the play is based on the animated 1989 Disney film and the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story about a magical kingdom beneath the sea and the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful love story for the ages.
A host of PCT veterans and newcomers will take the Texas Theater stage to bring one of the all-time classic stories to life.
Hannah Weber, in her seventh production with PCT, will take on the role of Ariel. She is thrilled to return to the Texas Theater stage and is especially excited to share the spotlight with her father, Larry Weber, who is playing the part of Scuttle. Hannah is currently pursuing a degree at Baylor University in Waco, but is delighted to spend the summer on the Texas Theatre stage.
Caleb Estrada will take the stage as Prince Eric. Having been a part of PCT since 2007, performing and conducting music for several productions, this will be Caleb's first performance in a principal role and he is excited to bring Prince Eric and The Little Mermaid to life.
The rest of the main cast includes Jean Warren as Sebastian, Monica Cantrell as Ursula, Kimber Gibson as Flounder, Rylee Ivins as Flotsam, Meghan Weber as Jetsam, Alan Buckland as Grimsby, Thommas Fitzgerald as Chef Louis and Doug Smith as King Triton.
Goodwin, a 10 year veteran of PCT with 20 years of theater experience, will be making her directorial debut.
“The Little Mermaid is one of my childhood favorites,” Goodwin said. “Our community is buzzing with so much talent, and my production team and I could not be more excited to tell this story.”
There will be a complimentary reception for opening night, Friday, July 22, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Weekend performances will be July 22-24 and 29-31. Performances will begin at &;30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 18 and under and available in advance at www.pctboxoffice.com or at the door if seating is available.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford in Palestine.
