The Palestine Herald Press is hosting a Political Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 in the Palestine High School Auditorium.
All candidates for Palestine City Council and Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees have been invited to attend and answer submitted questions from the community.
The public is welcome to attend in person, but a live-stream will be available through our Facebook page.
Please email your questions for candidates to community@palestineherald.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 or drop them by our office during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14.
For more information, contact PennyLynn Webb at 903-729-0281 ext. 243.
The link for the Herald Press Facebook page is www.facebook.com/palestineheraldpress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.