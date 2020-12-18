All-Star Ford donated 21 bikes to the students and families of Washington Early Childhood Center Monday, Dec. 14.
Fernando Varela, owner of All-Star Ford, said due to a bike shortage, the bikes had to be ordered several months ago. Varela said with the help of Adam Harding, store manager of Walmart in Palestine, the children would be guaranteed a great Christmas.
“This is just a small part of what we try and do for the community and it is very important from our All-Star Ford Family to make sure the families of the Washington Early Childhood Campus have a very special Christmas,” Varela said.
Sheila Bradley, principal at Washington Early Childhood Center, was at All-Star Ford for the bike donation.
“We help needy families who need help with Christmas,” Bradley said. “We not only help families on our campus but also siblings in the same families – Christmas for all of them. We want to ensure that if families need food or pampers or anything we can try and help. We have 217 students and we help about 100 of them. Some do not need the help or ask that we help ones that are more needy than themselves.”
According to Bradley, a group of teachers do home visits and ask families through surveys what they may need.
“Some families have members that are incarcerated, or they may be living with other family members, Bradley said. “We have four ladies who are family service workers who get more in depth with the families to find out a little more about their needs. Our teachers are great about communicating with the families also.”
Washington Early Childhood Center is for Pre-K and Head Start 3 year olds and 4 year olds. This is where our local children’s educational learning begins.
“The staff at Washington Early Childhood Center strives to give every child an opportunity to succeed and a foundation to lead,” Bradley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.