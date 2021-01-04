Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores took office just after the clock struck midnight on Friday, Jan. 1.
In effort to create a smooth transition into office. Flores met with outgoing sheriff, Greg Taylor Thursday, Dec. 31. Then surrounded by family and friends, Flores was sworn into office by the Honorable Michael Davis, judge of the 369th Judicial District Court just after midnight Friday morning at Nuna’s Cajun Restaurant. Flores then swore in his new leadership team, made up of Chief Deputy Nick Webb, Captain Jay Russell, Captain Jerry Kaelin and Captain T.J. Choate.
According to Flores’ social media account, at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, he held his first official meeting with the entire staff of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and introduced his leadership team.
“We discussed upcoming changes and challenges and introduced our new uniform changes,” Flores, said.
Flores gave special thanks to Chief Mark Harcrow and the Palestine Police Department, Constable David Franklin, Constable Doug Lightfoot, Constable Kim Holiday and troopers with the Department of Public Safety for covering the sheriff’s office calls while it held its first department wide meeting.
You can watch a video of Flores and his leadership team being sworn in on the Herald-Press’ Facebook page.
