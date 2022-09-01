In the past year, drunk drivers in Texas caused 1,100 traffic deaths reports the Texas Department of Transportation. In Palestine, one of deaths was Jose Rodriguez Villanueva, a 32-year-old father of five.
According to the Palestine Police report, around 9 p.m. July 12, Villanueva, 31, and his passenger Dinora Davis, 26, were stopped at the red light in the outside lane of the 5000 block of N. Loop 256 and 1200 block of E. Palestine Ave., facing southwest when Trey Stone, 36, of Flint traveling with his 9-year-old daughter, failed to control his speed and hit the vehicle Villanueva was driving.
The impact of the crash caused Villanueva’s vehicle to move forward and stop in the middle of the intersection. Stone’s car spun around and stopped on the opposite side of the intersection in the driveway of a local business.
Stone was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and abandon/endangering a child criminal negligence.
Villanueva, his passenger and Stone’s daughter were all taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Villanueva was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
“Our family has lost a huge part of us just for someone else’s irresponsibility,” said Maria Villanueva, the victim’s sister. “For anyone who is out drinking and driving please stop and think about how you can easily take away someone’s life or even your own life.
“Losing Jose has been so hard on his kids and family. We believe drinking and driving is very serious no matter who you are or what you’ve done in life doesn’t give you the privilege to drink and drive or do any other crime. We have faith and believe that District Attorney Allyson Mitchell will give my brother justice and make a point so people can see that drinking and driving is absolutely not acceptable.”
Jose Rodriguez Villanueva, is remembered by his family has an outgoing individual with a really good heart.
“He was always the life of the party And he was protector,” Maria said. “He always wanted to protect us or defend us from everything. He was really good with kids, especially his kids, nieces and nephews. He like to grill outside and loved to get the family together and he loved music. Every time we went to his house, he’d have loud music on. His loss has been very hard on our family.”
“This tragedy highlights the detrimental effects that drunk driving can have on multiple families as well as a community,” said Lieutenant Matt Kerr, an officer with the Palestine Police Department. “PPD takes drunk driving extremely serious and our officers will be out in force on this holiday weekend. Please call a ride if you have had too much to drink.”
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, on average, one person dies every seven hours and 57 minutes in Texas because of a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash. In 2021, 1,100 people were killed and 2,560 were seriously injured on Texas roads because someone chose to get behind the wheel after drinking.
Leading up to Labor Day, TxDOT is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving. The campaign coincides with the national increased enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said Marc Williams, TxDOT Executive Director. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”
Through TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign Texas law enforcement officers is increasing their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving through Sept. 5.
The “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
The Texas Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to drive safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer during the long Labor Day weekend. The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement through Sept. 5, looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
Sadly, according to the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report, Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
Should you need a ride, there are two active taxi services in Palestine, 24/7 Transportation and Taxi at 903-922-1352 and Palestine Deliver Service at 903-724-4895.
Some information contained in this article is from reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report. This information was received and processed by the Texas Department of Transportation as of June 13, 2022.
