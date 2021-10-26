After two years, Whiskey Myers returns home Saturday to Palestine for the band's third Wiggy Thump Festival.
The Wiggy Thump Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena, 750 N. HWY 287.
Tickets are $30 at the gate. Parking is $10. Tickets, food, drinks, and parking are cash only. ATMs will be on-site for the event. VIP tables are sold out.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band had to reschedule the event twice. All tickets purchases for the event scheduled on April 4, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2020 are valid.
This event is special to Whiskey Myers. It's a homecoming and way to thank the community they grew up in as well as the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association.
Wade Bowen, the Chad Cooke Band and Hayden Haddock are set to open for this event.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association.
Whiskey Myers is made up of Cody Cannon (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Cody Tate (lead and rhythm guitar, backing vocal), John Jeffers (lead rhythm and slide guitar, lap steel, backing vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), Jamey Gleaves (bass), and Tony Kent (percussion).
Former band member Gary Brown, bass player, a founding member of the band, left in 2017 to spend more time with his family.
Locally, some remember the band's first gigs on a flatbed trailer, with a follow up performance at the first Watermelon Festival in Grapeland, before they began playing shows around Palestine and Texas, slowly starting to build a following on the Texas/Red Dirt scene.
Whiskey Myers cameoed in the fourth episode of the hit Paramount television series, Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner. The band not only appeared on the show but also had seven songs featured on four episodes. Its music was also featured in Yellowstone's second season.
After appearing on the episode that features the band playing in a bar room, the show’s 4.5 million viewers sent the band’s 2016 album Mud to No. 1 on the iTunes country chart and Top 20 all genre.
The 2011 album Firewater and 2014’s Early Morning Shakes also hit the Top 10 country albums and Top 50 all-genre.
In Europe during a 15-date tour, the band performed for more than 100,000 fans at the Download Festival in London and Paris.
The band started when friends Cody Cannon and John Jeffers began learning guitar together, inspired by the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings, and others. After joining Cannon's co-worker and friend Cody Tate, they began calling themselves Lucky Southern. After playing together for a while, the three decided to start a more serious band. They enlisted friend Jeff Hogg to play drums, and asked Cannon's cousin Gary Brown to play bass (although he did not know how to play the instrument at the time).
In 2008, the band released its debut album, Road of Life. Its second album, Firewater, was released by Wiggy Thump in 2011 and debuted in the Top 30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, largely thanks to the single "Ballad of a Southern Man". On Feb. 4, 2014, the album, Early Morning Shakes, was released to mostly positive reviews. This was followed with their 2016 album, Mud.
In 2019 the band produced and released its fifth studio album, a self titled album featuring a song about its old local stomping grounds, “Houston County Sky.” It has sold out 95 percent of its headline dates over the last two years, including shows at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth.
According to Roadhouse Tickets’ website, this is a BYOB event. Liquor and glass containers are not permitted. You must be 21 years old to bring alcohol into the venue. There is a $25 cooler charge. Coolers will be searched before entry. Alcohol will not be available for purchases at the event.
This is a rain or shine event. No refunds or exchanges. Folding chairs are allowed in limited space. No re-entry if you leave the event.
Parking is limited. No campers or motorhomes will be allowed onsite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.