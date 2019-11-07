ree people were arrested Thursday for the murder of Robert Kirk Stanley, 58, of Palestine.
Jesse L. Kelebrew, 27; and Daniel Wayne Terry, 28; have been charged with murder, Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor told the Herald-Press Thursday. Kali Terry, 29, Daniel's wife, has been arrested for tampering with evidence.
“The body was found in a rural location in the north end of the county, miles from the scene of the murder,” Taylor said. “We do not have a motive yet; we are still trying to iron that out.”
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
“It appears the cause of death is from assault,” Taylor said. “It appears he was beaten to death.”
At 9:07 a.m. on Nov. 6, the sheriff’s office received a report of suspicious activity at a residence on County Road 448.
After investigating Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, sheriff's deputies and members of the Texas Rangers found Stanley's body away from the crime scene.
“We are still processing multiple scenes at this time, including a fairly large scene where the murder occurred,” Taylor said.
Capt. Ginger Lively is leading the investigation; the Texas Rangers are assisting.
