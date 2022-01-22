Three people were killed and two were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Anderson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety
DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said troopers responded around 2 p.m. Jan. 21, to the scene on State Highway 19, around five miles north of Palestine.
Warren said, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on SH19 with a 2014 Ford F150 traveling behind the Dodge, and a 2021 Subaru Outback was traveling north when for unknown reason the Ford went to pass the Dodge and struck the Subaru head-on in the northbound lane.
The driver and passenger of the Subaru, Joe Miller, 67, and Mary Miller, 61, both of Pearland, were transported to Palestine Regional Hospital where they were both pronounced dead by hospital personnel.
The driver of the Ford, Tiffany Scroggins, 38, of Montalba, was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge, Cora Sterling 70, and Barbara Rentie, 72, both of Montalba, were transported to Palestine Regional Hospital were they were treated and released with non-incapacitating injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
