New Creations Studio & Performing Arts Center relocated and opened its doors at 1517 State Highway 155 this week. The new 4,000 square foot metal building houses two studios and practice rooms for more than 100 students of all ages learning several forms of performing arts. A ribbon cutting and grand opening are set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The studio offers lessons in dance, theater, tumbling, voice and instrumental music that are taught by 10 part-time instructors. Owner Shana Hansen opened the studio at 101 W. Oak St. in 2018 after a career of performing internationally and teaching in Oklahoma City schools. Her travels and experiences broadened her horizons, and now she shares a variety of art forms in her hometown.
Hansen teaches a range of dance forms, including ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop. Students also learn acting in musical theater and theater ensemble classes. Voice, piano and other instrumental classes are also available.
Hansen is adding a class in aerial silks, a form of modern dance that combines acrobatics and specialized fabrics. Students learn to climb, wrap, spin and twist using silk cloths attached to ceiling rafters.
The performance is as challenging as it is beautiful and requires students to do conditioning exercises at home before participating in private lessons at the studio.
“Everyone wants to do it until they find out how hard it is,” Hansen said.
New Creations offers many classes for beginners, too, with students ranging from two years to adult, and classes vary by age group and interest. Toddlers can take introduction to dance and tumbling classes. Adults study beginner ballroom dancing, tap, jazz and stretch and strengthen. The ballroom dancing classes teach waltz, tango, salsa and swing.
Summer camps of three days each are offered in July. The Happy Feet camp, based on the popular animated films, teach beginning tap to ages three and up. Upcoming classes teach hip hop, jazz and ballet and are coordinated with other popular themes.
Natalie Buckland, Kelsee Hogard and Avery Hansen have studied with the studio for a few years and are helping lead the littles.
Some, including Buckland, enroll in several classes simultaneously. The additional classes can be affordable for some families because enrolling in more classes lowers the cost for each class. The all-inclusive price is $200 a month per student.
Enrollment for fall classes begins Saturday, Aug. 5. Prices begin at $55 a month for a 45 minute class.
“The more minutes students are in the classroom the less other classes cost,” Hansen said. “Some students take eight or nine classes.”
With increased space, the studio’s services are also expanding. Dance day camps are offered on Fridays beginning in August so students can learn dance and participate in fun activities on their day off from school.
For information call 903-723-4181 or visit www.newcreationsdance.com.
