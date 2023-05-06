It is time for Anderson County to vote for their favorites! Nominations for the Palestine Herald-Press’ annual reader’s choice awards, “Best of the Best,” begins Saturday, May 6.
“This contest highlights our community in the best ways, shining a light on our local businesses that go the extra mile in delivering great customer service,” said Herald-Press Publisher Jake Mienk. “These businesses and their owners deserve the recognition and awards from the community for all of their hard work.”
Community members have the opportunity to go online Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14 and nominate local businesses, restaurants and services whom they feel offer the best of the best in our community.
“We look forward to this opportunity every year to feature the best of everything Anderson County has to offer its residents,” Mienk said. “I am always amazed by the amount of participation received. It’s really fun to see everyone rally to support their favorites in Anderson County. It's also a great way for members of our community to find out about new or unfamiliar businesses, restaurants and services.”
Voters can cast their ballots for nominees in the 150 categories that cover everything from services and products to best physician or best hamburger. All nominees must be businesses or services within Anderson County.
A ballot page will appear in the Tuesday, May 16 edition of the Palestine Herald-Press. That ballot will need to be filled out and mailed in, or dropped off at the Herald-Press business office, 519 N. Elm St. in Palestine. All physical ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. May 24.
Participants can also vote online by visiting www.palestineherald.com and following the link on the Best of the Best banner. Voting will be open from Tuesday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 24.
For those who have not voted online in previous years, there is a short registration process that requires a validation email to activate and vote.
The validation email with activation will come from: adtools@cnhionline.com.
For a forgotten password, there is a link for resetting it online.
Only one voting session will be allowed per registered user.
Contest rules can also be found on PHP the website.
