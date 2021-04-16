Early voting for the May 1 election will run from April 19 to 27, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 1.
The city of Palestine and Palestine Independent School District are hosting a joint election through the Anderson County Election Office.
On the ballot for Palestine Mayor are: District Five Council Member Dana Goolsby, Tony Renee Willis and District Two Council Member Mitchell Jordan. Current Mayor Steve Presley will not seek reelection.
Candidates for City Council District Two are: Ava Harmon and Melody Jordan Knowles.
District Four candidates are: Incumbent Joe Baxter and Dustin E. Frazier.
District Six candidates are: Justin K. Florence
Barbara Jordan, a candidate for the District Two council position and Langdon Elliott, a candidate for District Four, have both dropped out of the race.
For Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees, incumbent Dyna Tutt is running unopposed for Place One and incumbent Brandon Sheeley is opposed for Place Two by Michael Garcia.
Also on the ballot is a Proposition to use 0.125% (1/8%) of the current local sales and use tax to provide funding for maintenance and repair of the city streets.
Eligible registered voters inside the city limits and PISD may vote early at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard St.
Election day polling locations will be combined with the city of Palestine voting locals. Normal election day polling locations for PISD have been extended so voters may vote at the same locations as their city district. PISD voters living outside the city are assigned to various polling locations according to their county voting precinct. You are asked to plan ahead prior to election day to avoid confusion regarding your voting location.
We encouraged your to vote early to avoid any possible confusion of polling place locations on Election Day,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Officer. “All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.”
The city of Frankston and Frankston Independent School District are also hosting a joint election.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 at the Frankston Annex Building, 320 S Commerce St.
Additional early voting will be held at the same location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 22.
Election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Frankston Annex Building.
On the ballot for Mayor are Tommy Carr and Gerald M. Hall, Jr.
Candidates for Council members Place Two are Shannon Phillips Hall and Lesia Main.
Place Three candidate is Sharyn Harrison.
Place Four candidates are Johnnie Day and Alfonso Lang.
Candidates for the unexpired term for Council member Place Five is Greg Main and Place Six is Roger McDonald.
Candidates for FISD Board of Trustees Place One is Shelia Smith.
Trustee Place Three candidate is Junior Mascorro.
Trustee Place Four candidates are J.R. Newman and Christopher C. Morton.
Trustee Place Five candidate is Brian Merritt.
The citizens of Frankston are also voting for or against a proposition for the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Frankston at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
There will be no election in the city of Elkhart, as all candidates are running unopposed. Jennifer McCoy is the candidate for Mayor. Daryll Faulk is the candidate for City Council Place Two. James Warren is the candidate for City Council Place Four. And Tammy Baughman is the candidate for the unexpired term of City Council Place Three.
Social distancing will be observed during the voting process.
For more election information, contact Brown at 903-723-7438 Or 903-723-7822.
The link for the Herald Press Facebook page is www.facebook.com/palestineheraldpress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.