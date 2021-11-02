Texans will vote on eight state constitutional amendment addressing topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility.
Election day voting is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned polling location. A list of polling locations can be found at www.co.anderson.tx.us.
Anderson County is also hosting elections for the city of Frankston, Neches Independent School District and Westwood Independent School District.
The city of Frankston will be voting on Proposition A, which states, “The legal sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.”
Neches ISD will be voting for Board of Trustee, Place 5. Candidates are Holly L. Nealy, Alan McEntarfer and Jonathan Gordon.
Westwood ISD will vote on Proposition A, which states “The issuance of not to exceed $38,325,000 of Westwood Independent School District Building bonds for the purposes of renovating each campus with priority given to safety, security and handicap accessibility, plus the addition of square footage at the Junior High School for grade realignment, and the levying of a tax payment thereof this is a property tax increase.”
Voters will still need to provide one of the seven forms of identification in order to vote at the polls. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period. The deadline to register to vote for the election was Oct. 4. If you would like to confirm whether you are registered or not, log onto the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail was Friday, Oct. 22.
Anderson County Election Clerk Casey Brown asked for voters to be patient during election process Tuesday.
Anderson County has purchased new equipment. The equipment is a simple marking device. When a voter checks-in, the voter will be given a blank ballot in the form of a 14” post card with their preprinted precinct.
“We will have staff available to assist,” Brown said. “The lines may move slower than normal. Please take into consideration you may not be in-and-out as quickly as other elections, as voters adjust to our new system. You also have the option to bring your own stylus.”
Brown suggest voters watch an instructional video at the following link: www.essvote.com/blog/video/video-expressvote-how-to-vote/?wvideo.
For more information call the Elections Office at 903-723-7438.
