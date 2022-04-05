Enjoy live acoustic music at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 9 at The Station: A Gathering Place in Grapeland.
Throughout the day, enjoy food and drink trucks and a game of corn-hole with friends and stay for the music.
Crawfish Out Back will be on-site all day serving gumbo and other Cajun cuisine, as well as desserts. Shae’s Southern Cup will also be open.
Tin Top Road Bluegrass and a few local musician will provide music in an outdoor setting Saturday evening. The concert is free to the community, though donations for the musicians will be accepted.
Be sure and bring your lawn chairs.
The Station: A Gathering Place & Food Truck Corner is located at 914 US Hwy. 287 N in Grapeland.
For more information, call Tammy Hassell-Anderson at 903-513-4938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.