Tinkerbash will again provide one of the smartest venues for ringing in the new year, with organizers expecting to triple attendance this year. If you're looking for a place to enjoy New Year's Eve while backing education for local students, this is the spot.
Funds raised at Tinkerbash will support new exhibits at the Curious Museum, 1301 South Royall St., building upgrades, and study trips for local students, which cost from $300-$1,000 per visit.
The party offers adults a chance to experiment and entertain themselves with creative, scientific projects, while ringing in the new year with a catered dinner, live music, dancing, and a glass of champagne at midnight.
Only adults 21 and older, who may bring their own alcoholic beverage, may attend. Cocktail attire is requested.
“Tinkerbash is back by popular demand because it was so much fun,” Lucinda Presley, executive director of the Curious Museum, said. “We’re a museum based on creativity and tinkering.”
The party will run 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year's Tinkerbash drew roughly 100 people to the Harvey Women's Club, but leaders aim to draw more than 300 this year.
“We want a large attendance and for all the communities in the region to be included,” Presley said.
Tinkerbash encourages tinkering and exploration. Among the projects: New Year's Eve hats, light-up necklaces or pins (for men), a light-up jitter box, and an interactive LED light sculpture.
Janet McCreary, a member of the museum's educators council and a science teacher at Palestine Junior High, enjoys bringing her seventh-grade classes to Curious exhibits, like the marble run or magnetic sandbox, which teach science from the state curriculum.
The museum's most urgent need, McCreary said, is new exhibits, which the council has already planned. A walk-in human cell, an interactive food web, and a space exhibit would cost roughly $500 each. An erosion exhibit outside the museum can be created for roughly $1,000.
The council consists of teachers from Cayuga, Elkhart, Frankston, Jacksonville, Slocum, and Palestine school districts.
Curious, which opened on Palestine's Main Street in 2014, is based on San Francisco's Exploratorium, a world-class science museum. Curious is leading the way in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education. Learning enrichment activities encourage exploration, thinking, and interactivity. The museum also serves as a launchpad for education outreach projects with local schools.
Field trip costs vary with the number of students, buses, and distance. When Jacksonville schools sent more than 300 students in one grade to Curious for a study trip in 2019, the cost was $1,200; a study trip from Slocum Elementary, with only 31 students, cost roughly $300.
“We get requests for field trips all the time – more than we can accommodate,” Presley said.
Teachers and administrators from any school can attend Tinkerbash for 25 percent off the price of admission. Businesses making a pledge can receive a tax credit for 2019. Donations are tax deductible.
Tickets can be purchased at the Palestine Visitors Center or online at the center's website at www.visitpalestine.com/tinkerbash. Call 903-723-3014 for information. For more information about the Curious Museum, visit thecuriousmuseum.org.
