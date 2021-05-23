As pandemic restrictions continue to lift, many companies are in the process of rebuilding their teams. Ensuring that new hires have the necessary skills as well as fit into the overall company culture are no easy tasks but are essential for company productivity and morale. BBB provides the following suggestions to source great talent and provides tips on how to make the hiring process work for your business.
“It’s an extremely competitive market,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “In order to find the right top talent, you may have to consider some non-traditional recruitment methods.”
Use a trustworthy employment agency. Go to bbb.org to find an employment agency you can trust. Build a relationship with the agency so they understand your company’s culture and values along with skill requirements for open positions. This will help them weed out any talent who would not be a good fit and will save you time and energy.
Consider hosting a virtual job fair. Virtual job fairs have become more common since the onset of the pandemic. A recent study revealed that 59% of employers are adopting or increasing digital engagement, including virtual events. When hosting a virtual job fair, it’s important to:
• Define a clear strategy of what success looks like. Set targets for the number of attendees, number of qualified applicants, etc.
• Decide on a budget for marketing and promotion.
• Make sure you understand how the technical aspects work so that the event runs smoothly and the first impression potential applicants have of your organization will be positive.
Make the most of social media. When used properly, your social media accounts can tell the story of your business and express your company values. The people who like and follow your business on social media may naturally be a good fit for your company culture. According to LinkedIn, 49% of professionals are following companies on social media with the intent to stay aware of open positions, so posting job opportunities on your social media accounts is a great way to source talent.
Produce a recruitment video. CareerBuilder found that job postings with videos have a 34% greater application rate. Interviewing should be a two-way street, where applicants both share their skillset with their potential employers and also examine the company culture to make sure it's an environment in which they can succeed. Creating a recruitment video is a great way to provide applicants with more information about the job, including where they'll be working and some of the responsibilities they will have in the position.
If you choose to make a recruitment video, invest in a professional videographer to shoot it, and if you're unsure about your script writing abilities, hire a professional writer. Keep in mind, this might be the first impression that your business will make on new hires, so set positive expectations.
Create an Employee Referral Program. Your current employees may be your best resource for finding future employees. Research from ERIN shows that 45% of employees sourced from employee referrals stay for longer than 4 years. Therefore, consider implementing an employee referral program, where your staff can recommend job candidates and receive a small bonus if they are hired. There are a few ways to do this, but the model that many businesses follow is paying part of the bonus upon the new hire's acceptance, and the remaining balance once the new hire completes their first 90 days.
In this day and age, simply filling an empty position will not necessarily deliver the results you desire. Remember that your job recruiting process is part of your branding, so make sure your hiring materials reflect your company values and set a good impression.
