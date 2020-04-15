Our cool wet winter has dwindled hay supplies for producers due to heavy feeding this year. While adequate rainfall is a major factor in the amount and quality of hay production, it is the producers who play a major role in its’ production by following three important steps: adequately fertilizing, controlling weeds and cutting the hay at the proper time.
The first step in producing quality hay is to apply an adequate amount of fertilizer based on a soil test. The soil test is especially important to assure that proper amounts of nutrients are applied. A desirable ration of nitrogen, as well as phosphorous and potassium are needed. There are also test results that show a need for other elements such as copper, magnesium, sulfur and boron. This step coupled with normal spring rain will provide optimum growth of quality hay. The months of April and May generally yield the highest amount of rainfall in Texas. Therefore, having the soil test and applying fertilizer is important before this time for maximum hay growth.
High quality hay grasses should be cut early when there are plenty of leaves and stems are still young and tender. This means that most grasses should be cut and harvested before seed heads appear. Cutting should be every four to six weeks based on the amount of rainfall. Normal hay production in Texas is about two tons per acre on two and one half to three million acres. However, production can be surpassed with higher levels of fertilization combined with good soil moisture.
Production of high quality hay is possible if producers build their hay supply early in the season. Planning will provide a high quality yield of hay supplies because of the lack of a guarantee that there will be adequate moisture available for growing ample forage throughout the season. A winning supply of hay will be one that provides a needed supply for producers and an excess amount that may be sold or stored depending on market conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.