Two local residents are working to bring Toastmasters International, a nonprofit organization that encourages leadership, public speaking and self-confidence, to Palestine. Twenty members are required to establish a local chapter.
Meetings allow members to lead and perform different roles. A toastmaster of the day emcees each meeting and members take turns delivering speeches and practicing impromptu speaking. Members also alternate as coaches or evaluators, providing individual feedback for each speaker.
The first meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. at the First Christian Church is a demo and is free to attend. Once a chapter is established, members can join for $45 every six months.
Demo meetings will continue as needed until 20 members sign up and seven leadership roles are filled. Once established, the group will meet weekly and may start an evening chapter.
Flavia Volkov, a resident of Palestine since 2018, is leading efforts to revive the Palestine Toastmasters chapter, which was active for 10 or more years in the 1980s. She wants to establish a local chapter because she can’t drive to Tyler during the week but needs more face-to-face speaking opportunities.
Volkov previously attended Toastmasters meetings in Florida and participated in online Zoom sessions when the pandemic hit but wants to bring the organization’s benefits to Palestine.
The closest locations are in Tyler, which has four chapters of Toastmasters. Wayne Polster, a member of the Tyler Evening Toastmasters, said he’s helping start the local chapter to attend a club closer to home.
As a member of the Tyler Evening Toastmasters for two years, Polster has grown as a leader and public speaker. He now serves as the group’s vice president of membership and plans to continue at the Tyler club after the Palestine Club begins. Polster is a partner in Positively Healthy Consultants, a personal development consulting business, with his wife Celia.
“It’s a very inexpensive way to learn to speak publicly,” Polster said. “It’s a really outstanding organization that gets better and better all the time.”
Toastmasters was the brainchild of Ralph C. Smedley, an early education director for the YMCA. The first official meeting was held at the YMCA in Englewood Cliffs, California, in 1924. The organization grew and spread quickly and now includes more than 16,000 clubs in 145 countries.
For more information about the local meeting contact Volkov at flaviaToastmasters@gmail.com or call (941) 586-2854 or Polster at ReachWayne44@gmail.com or call (903) 391-1369. For information about Toastmasters International, visit online at www.toastmasters.org.
