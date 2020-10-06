Palestine will celebrate the 37th Annual National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 6 sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors, following social distancing guidelines, of course, and police.
You can show support by:
• Turning on a front porch light at sundown, and switching from a white bulb to a blue one to show your support for National Night Out and your Palestine PD.
• Decorating your front yard, or
• Holding a family/household driveway picnic as a block, keeping safe social distancing and wearing a mask when not able to keep more than six feet in separation.
National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
