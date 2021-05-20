Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 698 in Palestine celebrated it’s 50th anniversary Tuesday.
The local TOPS chapter has been in existence since May of 1971. TOPS Club Inc. is a non-profit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the United States and Canada. The organization was founded in 1948.
“This is a very encouraging place to be,” said Ritha Henry, president of the local chapter. “We just lift each other up. It’s just a fun group.”
Of the club’s 17 members, Edna Higginbotham has been involved the longest.
Higginbotham originally joined TOPS in 1968 for a few months but dropped out. When she moved to Palestine in April 1986, she joined the Palestine club.
Members who reach and maintain their goal weight stay in the club as members of Keep Off Pounds Sensibly, also known as KOPS. Higginbotham reached her goal of becoming a KOPS member in 1991.
The local TOPS club meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at Evangelistic Temple, 3011 N. Loop 256.
Like other weight loss support groups, TOPS requires its members to step on the scales each week, which keeps them very accountable to each other. The weekly weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
The meetings themselves are set up to be casual, yet informative, with each including a short lesson on nutrition or a guest speaker. The ladies also take the time to sign cards for sick member or those who just need some encouragement.
Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at weekly meetings. They also receive a monthly issue of TOPS NEWS, a new member guide to healthy living, plus the support and encouragement of the club members.
TOPS does not sell foods, endorse products, or push a one-size-fits-all meal plan. Chapters stress nutrition, exercise, motivation, and wellness education. Their motto: “Real People – Real Weight Loss.”
Accomplishments are awarded with charms and/or certificates at the local, state and national levels.
Visitors are welcome. Preteens, teens and adults, both male and female, are welcome. The first meeting is free.
All TOPS members are required to consult with their doctor about their ideal weight before they reach it.
There is a minimal due fee to be a member of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.