Take Off Pounds Sensibly Group 698 recently celebrated one member’s 30 successful years years of keeping off her extra weight. Edna Higginbotham was recognized for maintaining the weight loss achieved 30 years ago and the example she sets as a Keep Off Pounds Sensibly member.
Higginbotham, 82, still attends meetings of Palestine’s TOPS chapter, which has 14 members. Her weight loss journey started when she joined TOPS in 1968 when she weighed 183 pounds.
Later moving to Palestine in 1986, Higginbotham gained and lost the same 20 pounds several times. That cycle continued until 1992, when she made up her mind to rejoin TOPS, lose the weight and keep it off for good.
Huckabee now motivates the group as a KOPS representative and recites the KOPS pledge each week.
TOPS meets weekly each Tuesday at Evangelistic Temple at at 9 a.m. Members weigh in before each meeting and candidly report their status during roll call: lost, gained, or maintained.
They also recite the TOPS pledge, sing songs from a TOPS songbook and hear a program related to weight loss or health issues.
Advocate Beverly Huckabee of Malakoff told the Palestine chapter they have a good organization.
“The support at your group meetings is what motivates us,” Huckabee said. “I always enjoy coming here.”
Huckabee also serves as advocate for TOPS organizations in Athens and Rusk.
The TOPS organization started in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, roughly 74 years ago. The TOPS headquarters building was recently listed in the National Registry of Historic Places.
Secretary Sharon Brock said membership in TOPS is open to everyone and the group is supported by small monthly dues.
“Anybody who wants to come is welcome,” Brock said.
Persons interested in joining TOPS can contact the organization’s president Linda Walker at 512-965-1999.
