The National Weather Service warns of the potential for severe weather Friday afternoon and night in Anderson County and the surrounding area.
Golf-ball size hail, damaging winds, lightning, and tornadoes are possible, NWS Meteorologist Steve Fano said. “This will be a fast moving system, most likely moving through your area before midnight Friday.”
Palestine could experience storms as early as 4 p.m. with the main storm line moving through from 6-9 p.m. Strong storms and thunderstorms will continue through the night and possibly early Saturday morning.
Skies should begin to clear at noon Saturday.
