A four-month-old infant is fighting for his life, while his father sits in jail after his arrest Tuesday for felony child abuse.
Jerry Torrez, 34, of Palestine, faces life in prison and a $10,000 fine for first-degree felony injury to a child.
The infant, who suffered multiple bone fractures, a skull fracture, and internal bleeding, was flown to a Houston area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Torrez was arrested at Palestine Regional Medical Center without incident. Since then, he has not cooperated with police, the Palestine Police Department said. Torrez was transported to the Anderson County Jail, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
“This is one of the worst cases of child abuse I have seen,” PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Thursday. “The baby is in our prayers as we continue to investigate this case.
The arrest warrant, signed by 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis, was issued after PPD detectives discovered the boy was home alone with Torrez just prior to the incident.
The child was rushed by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was not breathing.
Once the child was resuscitated and stabilized, emergency room staff contacted the Palestine Police Department to report injuries consistent with child abuse.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
