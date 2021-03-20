The beautiful windows of Scared Heart Catholic Church, 503 North Queen Street, in Palestine, will be on display Saturday, March 20 and Saturday, March 27 for a Stain Glass Tour.
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., locals and visitors can revel in the beauty of this historical church.
This tour is free.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church lies in the heart of downtown Palestine. This beautiful historic church, built in the Victorian Gothic style, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
It is one of five churches in Texas built in this architectural style.
The Catholic church was built in 1874, and named after St. Joseph, the patron saint of working men. In the same year, the International and Great-Northern Railroad announced they were coming to Palestine.
Fire destroyed St. Joseph's in 1890, and construction on the current building started.
The church's architect was Nicholas J. Clayton, also known for the historic Bishop's Palace in Galveston. His original blue prints are stored at the University of Texas at Austin.
The 675,000 bricks for the church were molded by hand and baked on-site from mud brought by wagon from the Trinity River.
The historic building has plastered interior walls, varnished oak, and knotty pine.
The stained glass windows are from Italy and France, many donated in honor or memory of local families.
The ceiling, made of pine, has no nails; wooden pegs hold it together.
The 40 pews in the sanctuary and altar rail are original to the church. The completed church, shaped like a cross, was dedicated on June 18, 1893, and named Sacred Heart.
The mural, “The Transfiguration of Christ,” was painted in the 1920s by an unknown artist, and retouched in 1946.
In 1935, the wooden altar, used since 1890, was replaced by the marble altar. The two wooden side altars also were replaced with marble altars. A new marble altar was finished a few weeks ago, just in time for the church's anniversary.
On April 25, 1926, a new Pilcher pipe organ replaced the old reed organ. It is still used for weekend masses.
The church's confessional is original to the church; it has been modified, however, and soundproofed.
Today, Sacred Heart host confessionals at least once a week.
The church chimes play on the hour; they also play several tunes throughout the day.
There are two masses on Saturday, and three on Sunday.
For more information, call Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 903-729-2463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.