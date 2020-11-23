The Palestine Herald Press kicked off its 21st annual Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive with a goal of bringing Christmas to 400 or more children in Anderson County this year.
“This toy drive is a community endeavor,” said Pequita Casteel, toy drive founder. “Our customers, the residents of Palestine, and the businesses have always supported us and been exceedingly generous. They have always made sure that the children of Anderson County have had a good Christmas and we're looking forward to them continuing that partnership this year.”
Casteel, Herald-Press receptionist, started the drive two decades ago. She undertook the mission after the leader of her church, Dr. Tommy J. Crosby of Grace Temple Church of God and Christ, challenged members to each do something to benefit the Palestine community.
This an event that the entire company is behind, especially Palestine Herald-Press publisher Jake Mienk.
“We are super excited to be entering into the 21st year of our annual toy drive,” Mienk said. “Helping the less fortunate, especially children at Christmas, is a mission the entire community should take part in. Every child deserves to have a wonderful Christmas. If we pull together, as Palestine always does, we can make sure no child is left out.
“Because of our caring community, and our beloved Pequita, our toy drive becomes a bigger success every year. Thank you to our entire community for your very generous donations over the years and for helping making our children happy and their dreams come true right here in Anderson County. We are looking forward to another successful toy drive this Christmas season.”
This drive is executed at the Herald-Press office, from application to delivery, and benefits families in Anderson County. Donations of new toys for infants to 18-year-olds can be made at the Herald-Press office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Friday, Dec. 18.
Toys for children of all ages are needed. Monetary donations are also accepted and are used toward purchasing requested items. Checks should be made payable to the Herald-Press.
“We will be grateful for whatever people bring. Each year, we do our best to give each child three toys,” Casteel said. “However, this year, we need all toys, including stuffed animals to be new due to the pandemic.”
Parents should complete applications by Tuesday, Dec. 1, providing the family’s address, names of parents and children, and their ages. Applications are collected at local agencies, including Anderson Cherokee County Enrichment Services, the Palestine Community Food Pantry, the Army Reserves, the Highway Department, and the Herald-Press. To ensure the drive collects enough toys, Casteel reviews the applications and checks with other organizations with similar programs.
For information, contact Casteel at 903-729-0281.
