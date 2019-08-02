Houston County Sheriff's deputies have recovered a John Deere tractor stolen in Grapeland in late June.
Sgt. Ryan Martin said the tractor was found in Hunt County.
“The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators in Hunt County to identify suspects and to file the appropriate charges,” Martin said.
The tractor, a 2004 model John Deere 6615, was stolen from a hay barn at CR 2300 in Grapeland.
Thieves unhooked the hay baler and drove through the homeowner’s locked gate.
The case remains under investigation.
