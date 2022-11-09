HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Tracy Beatty, a 61-year-old Whitehouse man, was put to death at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in Texas by lethal injection. He was the fourth Texas inmate to be put to death in 2022.
“Thank you to all my brothers back on the unit for all the encouragement to help get my life right,” Beatty said before he died, referring to his fellow prisoners.
Speaking to his newlywed wife, Moran Beatty, he said: “I don’t want to leave you baby. See you when you get there.”
Beatty was convicted of strangling his mother, Carolyn “Callie” Click, in November 2003 and burying her in a shallow grave in her backyard and covering her body with cat litter. Her body wasn’t discovered until December 2003.
According to court documents, Beatty and Click had a volatile and combative relationship, and Click told confidants that on several occasions Beatty beat her severely. Nonetheless, Click allowed Beatty to move back into her home in October 2003, hopeful that it would repair the relationship, according to court documents. Soon after, Click told Beatty to leave several times including on the last day she was seen alive, witnesses said.
Beatty told several people, including his cousin and a neighbor, that Click had left town and planned to be away for at least several days.
After Click’s body was discovered, Beatty told varying stories of what happened to his mother, including blaming a man named “Junior” who Beatty said killed his mother and attempted to attack Beatty. In response, Beatty said he killed Junior and disposed of his body in a lake.
Ultimately, Beatty admitted that he choked his mother himself but did not realize she was dead until the next day.
Early Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the execution.
Beatty's lawyers had previously argued that prison officials did not allow mental health professionals to properly evaluate Beatty's mental state.
During the initial trial, Beatty was evaluated and determined to be mentally fit with a normal IQ. Forensic psychiatrists did however testify that Beatty presented behavior that was consistent with anti-social personality disorder.
As his current execution date neared, Beatty’s counsel retained a neuropsychologist and a psychiatrist in September to complete new evaluations. During evaluations, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice did not allow Beatty to be unshackled despite requests from the experts. The experts said Beatty needed to be unshackled in order for them to conduct a valid evaluation. Because that was not allowed, the evaluation was deemed incomplete, as key portions of the test required Beatty’s free use of his hands and arms, court documents state.
Beatty sued TDCJ officials in an attempt to allow for a psychiatric evaluation while being uncuffed, asking them for a stay of execution while the matter was settled in the court. The motion was denied.
Beatty had previously been convicted and completed a sentence of four years from Dallas County for injury to a child. He was released on mandatory supervision and returned with a new conviction for theft with a 15-year sentence.
Family members who attended the execution on his mother’s behalf included Beatty’s two daughters and their husbands, and his ex-wife, Delores Adler.
Beatty did not address his family members on the victim’s side of the death chambers. There were no words of apology or regret. He just kept mouthing the words “I love you” to his wife.
A handful of protestors opposed to the death penalty gathered outside the prison, beating a drum and singing.
The next execution scheduled at the Huntsville Unit is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, for Robert Fratta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.