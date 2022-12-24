Palestine, Texas is slowly but surely becoming one of the premier holiday destinations for families and friends from all over the country. Attractions like Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express excursions, The Grinch’s Lair at the Texas Jailhouse and the shopping and attractions in the historic Downtown and Old Town areas of Palestine make it a great place for people to come celebrate the season.
A major part of those many attractions are the memories they provide that will last a lifetime, as well as what may become long standing traditions for generations to come.
Traditions and memories of season’s past are very important parts of everyone’s perception of Christmastime. Many traditions are simple, but have been such a staple for families or friends that they become irreplaceable over the years.
We reached out to our friends and family and asked what traditions and memories stand out most for them during the celebration of Christmas. Most are different from one another, but the common thread is that of love and joy, and sharing it with others.
“Every year we have a ‘Christmas Extravaganza day.’ We make cookies for Santa, read the Christmas story, make crafts while drinking hot cocoa and then we have popcorn and watch a Christmas movie.”-Holly Martin
“My favorite Christmas memories of childhood are Christmas Eves. All the family would be over, drinking wine and cleaning garlic for bagna cauda (a traditional Italian dish.) Dean Martin would be on the record player and we would make homemade pizza, then Santa would come and bring presents to unwrap and play with until midnight mass.” - Trish Weeks
“My grandfather grew up in hard times and had few things at Christmas. Some hard candies, assorted nuts and if lucky, a piece of fruit would be in a stocking as a Christmas gift. He worked hard and had a big family and his own small business later in life. He took joy in remembering his simple Christmas gifts and how much he enjoyed them. He would share this with friends, family and all his customers. We, his grandchildren, would help prepare scores of small paper bags containing hard candies, assorted nuts and a piece of fruit for all the visitors to his home or business at Christmas. I’ve always associated this with Christmas and insisted on the same simple items at my home for my family at Christmas.” - Sheriff Rudy Flores
“We spent most Christmases at my grandparents. One Christmas memory I'll always remember was how we couldn't go see what Santa brought until everyone was up and grandaddy had his coffee. We finally got the "go" to go in the room one year and there were no gifts. Instead a Grinch was under the tree with a trail of candy leading to a back room of the house and all the gifts were there.” - Ashley Wyers
“I love putting Lifesavers story books in my boys stockings. We got one in our stocking every year when I was a child and I've done it every year for my 2 boys.” - Lisa White
“My Grandmother, ‘Nonnie,’ loved Christmas more than anyone I’ve ever known. Her favorite thing to do was make Xerox copies of Christmas carols and have all the family sit around on the floor Christmas Eve and sing together. It gave me the best memories, and there isn’t a Christmas Carol that plays that doesn’t immediately make me think of her. Love you Nonnie!” - Cheryl Fraser
“Every Christmas I would display our Nativity scene on a table. All except for Baby Jesus. On Christmas morning I would walk my children to the display and show them that Baby Jesus was now born and in place.” - Irene Alvarez
“My sister and I have been taking pictures with Santa since we were born. 45 years worth so far.” - Vicki Mayberry-Winkler
“Being in law enforcement, working around schedules was always necessary. I remember making the kids wait to open presents until one of us was off duty and could come home, or got home, or could sneak home between calls.” - Mike Wayland
“Ever since I was a kid my Mom has always fixed a big breakfast Christmas Day. She invites all the family and we visit and enjoy time together.” - Amber Ward-Jenkins
My favorite Christmas memory as a child with my sisters and nanny and papa on Christmas Eve, roasting weenies, making s’mores over the fireplace, and drinking hot homemade chocolate in my grandparents house in the country. They would tell stories of Christmas and Papa would look out and say “I think I hear Santa coming!” They would put us in bed and we'd hear bells ringing. Of course, it was my grandparents outside ringing bells while gathering wood to keep the little country house warm, but we would go to sleep so we'd get our presents.” - Kimberly Lopez
“Every year on Christmas Eve my husband and I drive around town and look at Christmas lights on houses throughout the town. So far it seems every year that houses off Crockett Rd have a lot. I am a photographer, so I take photos of the different nativity scenes placed in the front yards. I get lots of time together with my husband, and having the photos are great too. If I have a photo that I really love of a house I will give it to the homeowners and thank them for the decorations. God bless everyone.” - Sheila Galloway
“When I was 12 I just knew I was getting my first motorcycle for Christmas. Two of my brothers had gotten theirs the year before and now it was my and my other two brothers’ turns. I was so excited! My brothers and I used to start sneaking down the stairs around 3 or 4 a.m., but my mom would catch us and we’d head back to bed. Mom usually gave us a pass around 5 a.m. I rushed downstairs, but there was no motorcycle in the living room, dining room, kitchen or porch. But I couldn’t look disappointed because I had other gifts. Then my dad asked me to go get a lightbulb for him out in the garage. When I got there I found my very own Honda Skirt 90 in white!” - Debra Stark
“On Christmas morning my parents would line us up in our long hallway by age. I was always at the front as the youngest of seven kids. I also remember my brother Bill and me laying in a darkened living room on our pillows in the weeks leading up to Christmas listening to our Christmas records we got free from Mr. Willie Cheatham’s Gulf station.” - Jeff Gayle
“Giving my kids their first present on Thanksgiving day. Inside was their Christmas jammies, candy canes for the tree, their new ornament, an advent calendar, and other Christmas goodies to help them get ready for the season.” - Sabrena Cook
“Watching my babies wake up and hearing the pitter patter of their tiny feet running up the hall, and screaming with excitement as they see what Santa left for them.” - Kelly Halbert
“I remember one year, mom, my brother and I were decorating our tree together. We always had a real one. This year Dad came in a little later than usual and said on his way home he saw a family broke down just a couple miles from the house. He changed clothes and went back to help them. A few minutes later he returned with a mom and two kids. He dropped them off, and he and the dad went back out to work on the vehicle. I don't remember now what was wrong with their vehicle or even them leaving, but we spent the next couple of hours decorating our tree, drinking hot cocoa, and visiting with three random strangers. It was a great way to show love at Christmas and I'll never forget it!” - Cassie Severn
A special thanks goes out to everyone who responded with their favorite stories.
The Herald-Press family would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and many blessings in the coming new year.
