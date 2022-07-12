A fallen branch pulled the line out of an electric transformer Tuesday afternoon on Link St. and Colley Drive in Palestine leaving approximately 700 residents without power.
Emergency crews were on scene at 12:45 p.m. to contain the fire and move electric lines out of the roadway.
According to City Manager Teresa Herrera, Oncor is assessing the situation.
If temperatures in your home get too hot, the Palestine Public Library is open and city hall will open up their council chambers until 5 p.m. if they need to.
Temperatures could reach 104 degrees today. Stay hydrated and seek cooler shelter if you get too hot.
