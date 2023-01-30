Rarely does making a pot of spaghetti result in a life-changing moment. Neither does a trip to the Emergency Room. Palestine inventor and businesswoman Lesia Farmer experienced both as she was suddenly struck with the idea that would set her on course for success.
“About ten years ago I was standing in the kitchen cooking spaghetti,” Farmer said. “When I went to turn my colander over it had clumped together and it all came out at once, landing on me and causing second and third degree burns. On my way to the ER, I thought, ‘Man, I really hope they hurry up because I have this great idea.’”
And thus, the Trap Door Colander was born.
The Trap Door Colander is exactly what it sounds like. It appears to be a standard colander, but its patented design is specifically engineered to allow food to drop directly onto a bowl or plate by simply pulling levers located under the handles. Doing so allows the two trap doors to open on the bottom and safely transfer the contents.
The product is a game-changer for many people. Because no pouring is required, the risk of spilling and steam burns is all but eliminated. The colander also works great for people with arthritis who can no longer turn a colander over after draining.
“I wish I’d had that ‘aha’ moment before my ‘spaghetti catastrophe,’” Farmer said. “I could have saved myself a lot of trouble!”
After several years of selling the product licensed under the name of a major kitchenware company, Farmer decided to take on manufacturing herself.
“I was fortunate to be able to re-introduce the ‘Trap Door Colander’ on my own,” Farmer said. “We were blessed to be able to use the same manufacturer as before in order to maintain the same high level of quality.”
All of these circumstances could easily point to a level of success that anyone would be happy to achieve, but Farmer reached a new level with a moment on national television.
“I was featured on Season 1 Episode 5 of ‘America's Big Deal’ with Joy Mangano on USA Network,” Farmer said. “I pitched my product live on national TV in November of last year for the Veterans Day Special. During that one-hour episode I had over $47,000 in sales.”
The episode aired on November 11, 2021.
Aside from her success with the Trap Door Colander, Farmer also owns and operates Tri County RV Service with her husband Kelly. She manufactures the Trap Door Colander through her business,
‘Modern Chaos, LLC,’ and operates a website called ‘Inventing Wise,’ where she mentors other inventors and helps them attain licensing deals.
For more information or to order the Trap Door Colander visit www.trapdoorcolander.com. Budding inventors can visit www.inventingwise.com.
