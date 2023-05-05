Tree falls on house, killing couple

A Frankston couple was killed Thursday, May 4 when a tree fell on their home.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, a 33-year-old male and 29-year-old female were killed when a tree fell on their trailer house during severe weather Thursday night. The couple were in their bedroom when the tree fell.
Flores said their two children survived, and were recovered from the home.
The trailer house is located in the 200 block of ACR 3000 in Frankston.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
