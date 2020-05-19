Trinity Valley's Small Business Development Center and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer a free “Going into Business” seminar. The six-week session starts June 2.
Organizers hope to spark local economic growth by assisting people who are starting, or planning to start, a business.
Registration for the course, which includes marketing, management, accounting, and finances, closes Tuesday, May 26.
Classes for up to 20 participants will run inside the training room of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. If health safety precautions require the class to move online, participants will be notified.
The course also will cover handling legal issues and identifying and tapping funding sources.
Miranda Perry, SBDC’s regional adviser, will help participants develop business plans and research information. “We want to do the seminar in Palestine to accelerate some new business starts,” Perry said.
Class instructor Michael Ellsberry, the program’s director for 13 years, has a master's degree in business administration and a background in finance. He has taught the class throughout TVCC’s five-county region.
Ellsberry recommends that participants, when they register, already have a business idea they want to pursue. “We will select examples they provide, and use them in our problem-solving during class,” Ellsberry said.
Entrepreneurs will receive free, expert consulting services and an in-depth analysis of their business plans. SBDC combines knowledge of local, state, and federal resources to guide participants.
Based at the TVCC campus in Athens, the center serves five East Texas counties: Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt.
TVCC-SBDC is a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration, TVCC, and the state of Texas. More than 1,000 SBDCs operate throughout the United States.
For information about the seminar, contact Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066 or email the Chamber at info@palestinechamber.org.
Perry also provides confidential, one-on-one counseling in Palestine’s Willow Creek business Park by appointment. Call 903-675-7403 or visit www.tvccsbdc.com for information.
