SLOCUM- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a motorcycle accident that happened Thursday night southeast of Slocum.
At around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on ACR 153, approximately four miles southeast of Slocum.
The driver, Justin Meredith, 48, of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 3 Judge James Todd.
Meredith was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren, the preliminary investigation shows that Meredith, driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling southeast on ACR 153 coming out of a curve at an unsafe speed and veered off the roadway.
The motorcycle struck a culvert in the east ditch.
Both the driver and the motorcycle came to a stop in the east ditch.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.