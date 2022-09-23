The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida is keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Depress Nine. This system is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday. It is predicted to cross over Cuba and enter the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the NHC reported that Nine was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was located 515 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 1,,015 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba.
The NHC is predicting that Nine could hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane and urged Florida residents and visitors to gather supplies and track forecast.
NHC has warned that rapid intensification is possible with this storm, if not likely, as it passes over the warm waters of the Caribbean and the southeast Gulf of Mexico.
This could become Florida’s first major hurricane since Hurricane Michael in 2018, which was a category 5 storm that hit the Florida panhandle. .
Nine could be given the name Hermine or Ian, depending on when it strengthens to tropical storm status.
