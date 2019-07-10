Anderson County should expect rain from the tropical system monitored in the gulf.
“It is difficult to judge the storm’s predicted impact at this point,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “The more westward the system moves, the more potential Anderson County has for rains.
“Palestine is currently on the outer fringe of the expected weather, and with so much uncertainty now, it's hard to know exactly what to expect.”
Meteorologist expect the tropical storm to hit shore between Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Mobile on Saturday. This will be be the nation's first tropical system in the 2019 hurricane season.
A tropical storm is a grouping of thunderstorms that produce circular wind flow, with winds between 30 and 73 miles per hour.
Lower wind speeds would classify it as a tropical depression; higher would make it a hurricane.
Oil companies with rigs in the gulf have already begun to evacuate all non-essential staff. The potential for storm surges has caused the NWS to issue flood warning for the Mississippi River, including New Orleans, through Saturday.
Costal residents can expected heavy rainfall.
The NWS for Houston/Galveston warns Texas gulf shore residents to prepare for action, if it becomes necessary.
