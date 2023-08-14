The Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta is surrounded with heavy police presence Aug. 7 in an anticipation of an indictment announcement regarding interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump is among several who could be indicted in the case.

As of Aug. 7 through Aug. 18, Pryor Street SW between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Mitchell Street SW will be closed to general traffic. The area is along the front entrance of the Fulton County Courthouse.