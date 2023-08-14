ATLANTA — Action has picked up at the Fulton County Courthouse where a grand jury began hearing from witnesses related to the investigation into alleged 2020 election interference by former Pres. Donald Trump and his allies.
The grand jury hearing the case meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, and an indictment is anticipated either day.
Former Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who also ran for secretary of state in 2022, confirmed that she testified Aug. 14 before the Fulton County grand jury that will decide on indictments in the case.
“On Dec. 10, 2020, when Rudy Giuliani and the former president’s legal team appeared before the Georgia House of Representatives, I upheld my oath and told the truth in the face of false testimony about our elections,” Nguyen said in a statement.
“No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy,” she said. “I believe that every individual who wrongfully and illegally tried to overturn our valid elections should be held accountable…”
Nguyen, and former Democrat state Sen. Jen Jordan — who has also been requested to testify — was present for presentations by Trump attorneys in December 2020 as the Trump team attempted to convince committees of Georgia election fraud through unsupported allegations.
In a similar Aug. 1 federal indictment that references Trump's alleged involvement in the Georgia election, documents stated Trump's team played "misleading" video of ballot counting at State Farm Arena in Fulton County to insinuate that election workers were counting suitcases of illegal ballots, according to the federal indictment.
Jordan said in a recent CNN interview that she believed the Fulton County DA’s office had a case that’s “pretty locked tight.”
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who did not seek reelection in 2022, confirmed that he was expected to testify Aug. 15 before the Fulton County grand jury, but he was also requested a day early, according to reports.
“I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Aug. 12. “Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness.”
During the grand jury’s witnesses interviews Aug. 14, reports surfaced that documents listing Trump’s charges in the Fulton County case were quickly posted, then removed, from the court website, despite the grand jury not yet voting on an indictment. The documents were initially reported by Reuters.
Reuters stated that a spokesperson for Willis responded that the report of charges being filed was “inaccurate,” but declined to comment further.
The “inaccurate” document circulating online indicated that Trump could face more than a dozen charges, all of them felonies.
Reuters later added that Willis's office described what it called "a fictitious document that has been circulated online" without specifying whether it was the one listing criminal charges against Trump.
Among charges in the document that appeared to show potential charges against Trump are violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act; solicitation of oath; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings.
A RICO conviction, generally used to target coordinated and organized schemes, in Georgia could result in five to 20 years in prison.
Twelve of 23 grand jurors would have to agree to an indictment in order to move the case forward.
Shortly after the purported erroneous posting of the document, Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi — who said he originally expected to appear before the grand jury as a witness on Aug. 15 — said he was called in Monday to testify.
“They’re moving faster than they thought,” he said on X.
Chidi was at the Capitol Dec. 14, 2020, when he reportedly discovered a meeting of the “fake electors” and was told at the time that it was an education meeting.
The fake electors scheme is among several areas being considered for indictments in alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier this year, a 26-member investigative special grand jury in Fulton County, sanctioned by Willis in 2022, recommended that Willis seek indictments following its nine-month investigation.
The SPGJ received testimony from, or involving, 75 witnesses, according to the limited portions of the report that have been publicly released.
The SPGJ looked into Trump’s phone calls with Georgia officials; more than a dozen Georgia Republicans, dubbed “fake electors” who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump as the election winner; and the alleged copying of data and software from election equipment in Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.
On a recorded phone call with Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 general election, Trump can be heard pressing Raffensperger to "find" 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing President Joe Biden’s total.
If the grand jury elects to bring forth charges against Trump, it would be his fourth criminal indictment this year.
Security was heightened around the Fulton County Courthouse last week in preparation for potential protests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.