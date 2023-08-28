FILE - With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A judge on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting a defense request to push back the case by years. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)