Turning lemons into life lessons

A Palestine mother is teaching her daughters how to achieve their own economic goals with a lemonade stand.
“I wanted to show my daughters that they are capable of raising money to accommodate their goals,” said Nicole Guerrero. “They wanted to attend church camp, so I wanted to give them a sense of responsibility by allowing them to raise the money.”
Guerrero said the church camp, hosted by New Life Community Church on Highway 155, is intended to provide youth with activities that allow them to learn, grow, and be confident when taking new chances.
The girls are selling cups of lemonade for one dollar per serving.
While Sunday was their last day to raise money for camp, Guerrero said the girls were having fun and planned to continue, making a new goal for themselves.
Guerrero said this was her first time as a mother to host a lemonade stand.
“My oldest girls never did one, so this is a first for me,” she said. “It’s a lot more than I expected.”
To support the girls, stop by the apartments on 1700 N. Jackson St. in Palestine.
