An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Palestine couple on charges of child abuse.
Seth Gilkey, 31, was arrested for the charge of injury to a child with intent-bodily injury and Maycie Holbrook, 21, has been charged with injury to a child criminal negligence, false report/statement to a police officer and knowingly fail to make/request child abuse report after Palestine police officers investigated reports of possible abuse.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, at around 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Officer Brandenberger responded to a home in the 500 block of North Sycamore to check into a report of child abuse, after an anonymous caller asked officers to check the welfare of a 2-year-old child.
Harcrow said when Brandenberger arrived he spoke to Holbrook, the mother of the child. Holbrook denied that the child was injured or that there were any issues. Brandenberger then asked to see the child, who was wearing long sleeves and pants and did not appear to be in distress or injured at that time.
With no further information, law enforcement left the home.
Harcrow said, later in the night, officers spoke to a person who said they had been on a FaceTime call with Holbrook earlier in the day and during that call, they saw what appeared to be bite marks on the child’s torso.
Harcrow said due to the child being clothed when the officer spoke with Holbrook, these marks would not have been visible.
Harcrow said Brandenberger and Detective J. Waldon returned to Holbrook’s home. After several attempts, officers were able to get Holbrook to answer the door. Holbrook became upset with officers, refusing to allow for the child to be examined and stated all claims were false. Holbrook then said that no one else was in the apartment and that officers needed to leave.
Harcrow said officers saw a man through a window, who was holding the child. Officers spoke to the man, who was identified as Gilkey.
Harcrow said during their conversation, Gilkey said everything was fine and was reluctant to let officers near the child. While Gilkey was holding the child, officers observed what appeared to be a bite mark, consistent with that of one made by an adult human, on the child’s torso.
Officers again spoke with Holbrook, who said she had been aware of the injuries, but did not indicate any intent to report them. Holbrook said only she and Gilkey live at the home.
Gilkey and Holbrook were taken into custody and later arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail.
Harcrow said further examination of the child revealed an apparent bite mark, along with several other bruises. Child Protective Services was contacted and the child has been placed with relatives.
“This is one of those case difficult to see and you hope you never do.” Harcrow said. “I commend the officers for their diligence in this case and possibly saving this child’s life.”
This investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.