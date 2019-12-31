The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Elkhart residents Tuesday for allegedly vandalizing Elkhart High School, including cutting off the antlers of the school mascot statue.
Will Samuel Thompson, 20, and Troy Douglas Nicholson, 22, both alumni of the school, were arrested at their homes and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Vandalism charges will follow, after damages have been assessed. Sheriff Greg Taylor said damage to the property is estimated at more than $30,000.
The two men were arrested on warrants stemming from an investigation of the incident that occurred during the weekend of Dec. 7-8.
The two men broke windows at the high school, entered the building, pilfered through several areas, and destroyed school property, including a copy machine. They also cut the horns off the statue of the school mascot in front of the school.
School employees found and reattached the statue’s antlers.
*We have not yet received the booking photo of Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.