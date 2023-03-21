Two youth recently received their Commercial Drivers Licenses with assistance from the Workforce Solutions of East Texas Palestine office. Elijah Walker-Hartmann and Steven Villatoro, ages 19 and 20, each received career guidance and financial aid worth more than $5,000 through the Workforce Innovative Opportunity Act.
Both recently earned the CDL from Tyler Junior College and Career Trucking School in Tyler and the Occupational Health and Safety 30 Certification through WSET. The two certifications enable them to earn high wages for driving 18 wheeler trucks across the country.
Villatoro said the CDL allows him to complete jobs he was not able to do before.
“I just got off. I went to Laredo to do a temporary job in the oil field,” Villatoro said.
Villatoro is now training to become a correction officer and plans to work in transportation.
Matt Brown, who served as the youths’ WSET project coordinator, said the program is ideal for 18 to 24 year olds who have finished high school and need direction toward a careers that pay a living wage.
Both students’ CDL training shows the success of the agency’s interventions.
“It’s a success story in that we were able to help some young men that may not have ordinarily had the opportunity to do this, to accomplish and get the CDL license, and they have a career,” Brown said.
Job seekers between 18 and 24 can participate in the program at no cost while receiving skills training for high demand jobs. Free tuition and reimbursement for travel expenses are provided.
“We try to remove all barriers, anything that would prevent them from making it to the training,” Brown said. “We help them be successful.”
WSET in Palestine is helping a few other youth obtain careers compatible with their interests, including a young woman who plans to learn medical coding.
The CDL program begins with a three day training session, followed by six weeks of work in a job similar to each student’s chosen career. Walker-Hartmann and Villatoro next completed the CDL training at Tyler Junior College and Career Trucking School in Tyler.
WSET assists 30 to 40 youth per year with determining a career path and obtaining jobs in their chosen fields.
Villatoro credits the Palestine WSET office for helping him achieve his new career.
“I’m grateful for every one of them because they all helped me out,” Villatoro said.
