RUSK COUNTY – A single-engine plane with two occupants aboard crashed Saturday afternoon near the Rusk County airport in Henderson, Texas.
A press release from spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 3 p.m.
DPS has identified the two injured in the crash as Sheradon Royce Carter, 56, of Sumner and passenger Kristi Marie Holden, 36, of Pairs.
Carter and Holden were transferred from the scene to UT-Health in Tyler. Dark said both were listed in stable condition on Monday.
The plane crashed near the airport in Rusk County.
Preliminary reports indicated the plane lost power just after takeoff from the airport and crashed into the tree line.
Dark reported that airport officials and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.
