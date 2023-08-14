Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Friday one mile east of Cayuga.
Sgt. Christopher Williamson, with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the preliminary investigation indicates at 5:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cody Austin Beard, 23 of Crockett, was traveling east on U.S. 287, when a 2021 Ford F250 driven by Craig Morgan Warrick, 36 of Waxahachie, traveling west on US 287, tried to pass in a no-pass zone and hit Beard head-on.
Both vehicles left the road and caught fire.
Beard and Warrick were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Gary Thomas.
This investigation is ongoing.
