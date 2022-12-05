Two killed in Sunday airplane crash in Cleburne

A Sunday night airplane crash near Cleburne’s Hill College Campus caused the deaths of two people and a dog onboard.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the victims as Jeanette Sue Stone, 30. Stone’s city of residence has not been released, nor has the name of the second victim.
Cleburne firefighters responded at 8:57 p.m. to the 2200 block of Nottaway Drive on reports of a possible downed airplane after a caller observed what appeared to be a small aircraft crash and catch fire.
Firefighters, upon making entry into a field near the college, located the crash site, including the wreckage of the small, single-engine airplane on the ground in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and were able to determine that the plane was a 1962 Cessna.
Found also were two deceased bodies among the wreckage, which was distributed over a debris field of about 75 yards.
Firefighters contacted the FAA to confirm the aircraft’s identification.
FAA officials traveled to Cleburne on Monday to begin their investigation of the crash.
Rescue workers said it appears that the plane was registered in Austin and had flown from West Virginia intending to land in Granbury. DPS officials said the plane landed at Cleburne Regional Airport to refuel and crashed shortly after taking off.
Cleburne firefighters secured the scene, which Texas Department of Public Safety Officials took over until FAA officials arrive.
